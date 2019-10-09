Upper Hutt's serial home intruder spotted again as mum puts baby to bed

Upper Hutt mother Donz Waru says she "can’t sleep" after her daughter’s property was intruded by an unknown man in the early hours of this morning.

"My daughter was putting her baby to sleep around 12.30am and she heard her dogs barking, so she went to her bedroom window to tell them to be quiet and saw a man dressed in black outside," she told 1 NEWS.

Waru said the incident occurred in the Elderslea area, which is in a two kilometre radius to similar incidents reported by 1 NEWS yesterday.

"I'm not sleeping because of this," Waru said.