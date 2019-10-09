TODAY |

Upper Hutt's serial home intruder spotted again as mum puts baby to bed

Abbey Wakefield, 1 NEWS Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Upper Hutt mother Donz Waru says she "can’t sleep" after her daughter’s property was intruded by an unknown man in the early hours of this morning.

Police tape. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

"My daughter was putting her baby to sleep around 12.30am and she heard her dogs barking, so she went to her bedroom window to tell them to be quiet and saw a man dressed in black outside," she told 1 NEWS.

read more
Two Upper Hutt women left feeling 'violated, shaken' after intruder enters homes

Waru said the incident occurred in the Elderslea area, which is in a two kilometre radius to similar incidents reported by 1 NEWS yesterday.

"I'm not sleeping because of this," Waru said.

Police said inquiries into the two incidents reported yesterday are ongoing, and there is no update at this stage. They reminded those in the community to remain vigilant. 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
Abbey Wakefield
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me' but could be used to oust Biden, Trump claims
2
Confronted in supermarkets, flatmates move out: Covid-19 hotel staff face 'huge' stigma
3
Seven new Covid-19 cases, including three more Russian mariners, caught at the border
4
Donald Trump declares emergency in Washington DC for Inauguration Day amid concerns of violence
5
'Outrage' at Puhoi Pub's wall hanging bearing offensive term for a Black person
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Confronted in supermarkets, flatmates move out: Covid-19 hotel staff face 'huge' stigma
00:59

Residents warned to avoid smoke as huge fire engulfs scrap car pile in South Auckland

Jonah Lomu's noisy wagon, shark bus most popular vehicles on Trade Me last year
00:30

Man charged after alleged axe attack on Parliament