Upper Hutt woman shot and stabbed in 'execution-type killing'

Police say an Upper Hutt woman killed in her own home earlier this month was stabbed and shot in an "execution-type killing".

Lois Tolley, 30, was found dead in her home on Ward Street, Trentham, on Saturday December 10.

Four men in their 20s were seen arriving at the house before the attack at about midnight on Friday, and seen jogging away shortly after.

"The stress and sadness of this young woman being confronted and slain in her own home by these men is a horrific experience for any family to endure, especially at this time of year when people are celebrating Christmas," Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Barnett said at a news conference today.

"We know that Lois was viciously stabbed and shot at point blank range and we're determined to locate the four people responsible for her killing.

"This is an execution-type killing and the New Zealand police and Hutt Valley police are determined to find out who is responsible."

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been there on the night but not directly involved in the killing to come forward.

They are still searching for a knife and gun that they believe were used in the killing.