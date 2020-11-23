Upper Hutt woman charged with two burglaries following multiple reports of intruder on properties

A woman has been charged over two recent burglaries and fraud offences in the Upper Hutt area.

Police say the 35-year-old will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow on burglary charges as well as fraud related offences as a result of allegedly using bankcards stolen in the burglaries.

It comes after numerous reports of home intruders in the region over recent weeks.

Last Thursday a 40-year-old man from Trentham was charged with attempted burglary.

He appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court last Friday.

Police say they are aware of how distressing recent burglaries have been for the Upper Hutt community and are committed to holding those responsible to account.

