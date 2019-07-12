Upper Hutt man who killed baby stepson sentenced to 14 years in prison

An Upper Hutt man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his baby stepson.

William Wakefield, 32, was found guilty by a jury of murdering 5-month-old Lincoln Wakefield, who died on June 12 last year after being shaken violently.

At sentencing at the High Court in Wellington, Justice Dobson said Wakefield would not be eligible for parole for at least 14 years and nine months.

Justice Dobson said the baby was vulnerable and helpless.

However, he accepted Wakefield was remorseful and had earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter which Justice Dobson considered as mitigating factors.