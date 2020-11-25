TODAY |

Upper Hutt man charged with attempted burglary following multiple reports of intruder on properties

Abbey Wakefield, 1 NEWS Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

A 40-year-old man from Trentham has been arrested and charged with attempted burglary as police continue to investigate other recent burglaries in Upper Hutt.

Police at court. Source: istock.com

Prior to charges being laid, Hutt Valley police carried out a search warrant at a Trentham address today in relation to a recent burglary and attempted burglary allegedly committed in Upper Hutt. 

The man is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.

Police said in a statement that inquiries into other recent burglaries in the Upper Hutt area are ongoing.

The arrest of the man comes as an additional Upper Hutt woman told 1 NEWS today that she’s experienced two home intrusions late last year.

Upper Hutt man charged with attempted burglary following multiple reports of intruder on properties

“Someone came into the house while we were sleeping and pinched items,” she said.

“My wallet, keys and make-up bag were all gone.”

'Most unsafe I've ever felt' - Three more women come forward today about home intrusions in Upper Hutt

The woman’s home was less than a kilometre away from other incidents in the Poets Block neighbourhood reported by 1 NEWS.

The woman said the alleged robbery was the first incident after hearing “footsteps walking slowly across the deck” while her family was in bed on November 15.

The following morning, the woman said she discovered damage and one item missing from her other son’s sleepout.

Upper Hutt's serial home intruder spotted again as mum puts baby to bed

Earlier this week, six women reported an intruder in the Upper Hutt area.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
Abbey Wakefield
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Upper Hutt man charged with attempted burglary following multiple reports of intruder on properties
2
'I'm still in shock' - Spearfisherman films wild encounter with shark in sea off Nelson
3
Young girl at cricket match gets special visit from Sophie Devine after six hits youngster
4
Video shows car engulfed in flames near Auckland motorway onramp
5
Don't rush the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, WHO warns New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person dead after single-vehicle crash near Twizel

Foxton businesses fed up with 'poo' smell in town
03:45

Don't rush the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, WHO warns New Zealand

Former US Olympian charged with taking part in US Capitol riot