A 40-year-old man from Trentham has been arrested and charged with attempted burglary as police continue to investigate other recent burglaries in Upper Hutt.

Police at court. Source: istock.com

Prior to charges being laid, Hutt Valley police carried out a search warrant at a Trentham address today in relation to a recent burglary and attempted burglary allegedly committed in Upper Hutt.

The man is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.

Police said in a statement that inquiries into other recent burglaries in the Upper Hutt area are ongoing.

The arrest of the man comes as an additional Upper Hutt woman told 1 NEWS today that she’s experienced two home intrusions late last year.

Upper Hutt man charged with attempted burglary following multiple reports of intruder on properties

“Someone came into the house while we were sleeping and pinched items,” she said.

“My wallet, keys and make-up bag were all gone.”

'Most unsafe I've ever felt' - Three more women come forward today about home intrusions in Upper Hutt

The woman’s home was less than a kilometre away from other incidents in the Poets Block neighbourhood reported by 1 NEWS.

The woman said the alleged robbery was the first incident after hearing “footsteps walking slowly across the deck” while her family was in bed on November 15.

The following morning, the woman said she discovered damage and one item missing from her other son’s sleepout.

Upper Hutt's serial home intruder spotted again as mum puts baby to bed