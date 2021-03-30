TODAY |

Upgraded Northland cement factory to use half of NZ’s discarded car tyres produced every year

Source:  1 NEWS

Fletcher Building has come up with a concrete plan to save about half of the six million old car tyres New Zealand sends to landfills or dumps each year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Whangārei business will use about three million discarded tyres each year to fuel its cement-making process. Source: 1 NEWS

Golden Bay Cement, the company’s plant near Whangārei, will take the tyres and use them as fuel to make cement. Today, the newly-upgraded plant was opened.

The company previously used coal to fuel its kiln. But, after four years of planning, it can now also use the cleaner-burning tyre waste.

The project to convert the plant was funded by the previous National-led Government. The Ministry for the Environment funded it $25 million, and it also got a $16 million grant through the ministry’s Waste Minimisation Fund.

Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor said the scheme is a win-win.

“Not only are we using waste tyres in the cement-making process and getting rid of what's going to landfill, we're also reducing our carbon load into the environment as well by 13,000 tonnes a year,” he said.

“When you burn tyres at such a high temperature there's no smoke, there's no smells because it consumes everything and they release less CO2, which is where the saving comes from.”

The tyres will be burnt at around 1400 degrees Celsius. Any ash, rubber and metal left will then be combined into cement.

Since late February, 250,000 tyres had been used in this way at the plant.

Environment Minister David Parker said it was one of the “biggest” waste minimisation projects he’d probably ever be associated with.

“It's a great outcome,” he said.

New Zealand
Environment
Northland
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Well-known former sportsman facing meth charges makes further plea to keep name hidden
2
Kiwi fisherman records massive great white shark lunging out of water, 'looking me in the eye'
3
Man found guilty of murdering Denver Chance by shooting him in head, before cutting up body with chainsaw
4
Fair Go: 'If it's too good to be true, it probably is' - Gisborne woman's steep return cost for sandals from online shop
5
'Is this patriot enough?' Addressing racism, Asian American vet shows combat scars
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Council bid to remove tractors from Masterton playground after 60 years causes outcry

Advocacy groups cry foul as Auckland liqour stores keep getting approval

Armed robberies, carjacking and wrong-way driving: Two accused of wild Auckland crime spree

Man found guilty of murdering Denver Chance by shooting him in head, before cutting up body with chainsaw