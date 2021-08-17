TODAY |

Updated: Locations of interest released for latest Covid community case

There are a number of locations of interest after an Auckland man was confirmed to have Covid-19 today.

Coromandel's Star and Garter

The man and his wife, from Devonport, visited the Coromandel over the weekend.

New Covid case travelled from Auckland to Coromandel

Eleven locations of interest have been identified so far including an Auckland cafe, the Star and Garter Hotel (August 13 and August 14), Umu Cafe in Coromandel (August 13), BP Gas station in Coromandel (August 14) and Taras Beads in Coromandel on August 15.

The list will be updated on the Ministry of Health website. 

Location name

Address

Day

Time 

What to do

Crumb Grey Lynn

Ariki Street, Grey Lynn, Auckland, 1021

Thursday 12 August

10.00 am - 10.10 am

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.

Star and Garter Hotel Coromandel 

5 Kapanga Road, Coromandel 3506 

13/08/2021

 6:39 pm - 7:40 pm

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Umu Cafe Coromandel 

22 Wharf Road, Coromandel,3506

13/08/2021

7:40 pm - 8:30 pm

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

BP Gas Station Coromandel 

BP Gas Station, Tiki Road, Coromandel, 3056

14/08/2021

 9:30 am - 9:40 am

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Driving Creek Railway Tours Coromandel 

380 Driving Creek Road, Coromandel, 3506

14/08/2021

 10:30 am - 10:50 am

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Jaks Cafe & Bar Coromandel 

104 Kapanga Road,Coromandel, 3506

14/08/2021

10:50 am - 11:30 am

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Hereford 'n' a Pickle Coromandel 

2318 Colville Road, RD 4, Colville, Coromandel 3584 

14/08/2021

1:25 pm  - 2:15 pm

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Taras Beads Coromandel 

1/75 Kapanga Road, Coromandel, 3506

14/08/2021

3:00 pm - 3:10 pm

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Richardsons Real Estate Coromandel 

151 Kapanga Road, Coromandel, 3506 

14/08/2021

3:30 pm - 3:35 pm

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Umu Cafe Coromandel 

22 Wharf Road, Coromandel,3506

14/08/2021

 6:17 pm - 7:11 pm

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

Star and Garter Hotel Coromandel 

5 Kapanga Road, Coromandel 3506 

14/08/2021

7:11 pm - 9:00 pm

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.

