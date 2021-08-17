Updated: Locations of interest released for latest Covid community case

There are a number of locations of interest after an Auckland man was confirmed to have Covid-19 today.
The man and his wife, from Devonport, visited the Coromandel over the weekend.
Eleven locations of interest have been identified so far including an Auckland cafe, the Star and Garter Hotel (August 13 and August 14), Umu Cafe in Coromandel (August 13), BP Gas station in Coromandel (August 14) and Taras Beads in Coromandel on August 15.
|
Location name
|
Address
|
Day
|
Time
|
What to do
|
Crumb Grey Lynn
|
Ariki Street, Grey Lynn, Auckland, 1021
|
Thursday 12 August
|
10.00 am - 10.10 am
|
Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.
|
Star and Garter Hotel Coromandel
|
5 Kapanga Road, Coromandel 3506
|
13/08/2021
|
6:39 pm - 7:40 pm
|
Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.
|
Umu Cafe Coromandel
|
22 Wharf Road, Coromandel,3506
|
13/08/2021
|
7:40 pm - 8:30 pm
|
Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.
|
BP Gas Station Coromandel
|
BP Gas Station, Tiki Road, Coromandel, 3056
|
14/08/2021
|
9:30 am - 9:40 am
|
Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.
|
Driving Creek Railway Tours Coromandel
|
380 Driving Creek Road, Coromandel, 3506
|
14/08/2021
|
10:30 am - 10:50 am
|
Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.
|
Jaks Cafe & Bar Coromandel
|
104 Kapanga Road,Coromandel, 3506
|
14/08/2021
|
10:50 am - 11:30 am
|
Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.
|
Hereford 'n' a Pickle Coromandel
|
2318 Colville Road, RD 4, Colville, Coromandel 3584
|
14/08/2021
|
1:25 pm - 2:15 pm
|
Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.
|
Taras Beads Coromandel
|
1/75 Kapanga Road, Coromandel, 3506
|
14/08/2021
|
3:00 pm - 3:10 pm
|
Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.
|
Richardsons Real Estate Coromandel
|
151 Kapanga Road, Coromandel, 3506
|
14/08/2021
|
3:30 pm - 3:35 pm
|
Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.
|
Umu Cafe Coromandel
|
22 Wharf Road, Coromandel,3506
|
14/08/2021
|
6:17 pm - 7:11 pm
|
Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.
|
Star and Garter Hotel Coromandel
|
5 Kapanga Road, Coromandel 3506
|
14/08/2021
|
7:11 pm - 9:00 pm
|
Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 08003585453 for advice.