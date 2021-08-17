Updated: Locations of interest released for latest Covid community case

What to do

Please self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.

Star and Garter Hotel Coromandel

5 Kapanga Road, Coromandel 3506

14/08/2021

7:11 pm - 9:00 pm