Update: Six people die in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old in critical condition

Six people are dead following a two-car crash in Waverley in south Taranaki.

RNZ reports - citing St John Ambulance - the death toll is now six and an eight-year-old is in a critical condition.

Police say they were told of the crash about 11am and are "in the early stages of dealing with this tragedy".

Five people have died and three people are fighting for their lives following a crash in Waverley, near Whanganui.

Whanganui Sergeant Colin Wright told NZME that there were four people in each car, which collided head-on on a sweeping bend near the Waverley racecourse.

Four of those who lost their lives were described as elderly, while the another fatality was in the other vehicle.

Earlier today, police warned of icy on the roads in the Taranaki region.

They will formally speak to the media about the crash later today.

1 NEWS understands at least three rescue helicopters were at the scene.

A Google Map graphic showing the location of a major crash at Waverle near Whanganui.