Update on NSW bubble expected this afternoon - PM

An update of the New South Wales and New Zealand travel bubble is expected this afternoon, the Prime Minister said today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

As of 1pm today, New Zealand health officials determined the Covid-19 public health risk remained low. Sixteen people in New Zealand had been identified as having been in locations of interest in NSW and have been told to stay at home and be tested.

Other Australian states are implementing restrictions on visitors from NSW or banning visitors from exposure sites, after the 'Bondi cluster' roses to 21 cases.

So far, the Government has not made any changes to the quarantine-free bubble with NSW.

The Government is meeting with their Australian health counterparts this afternoon, "that's usually when they have more information available for us, which enables us to make decisions with the most up-to-date information possible," Ardern said.

"I expect the Minister for Covid-19 to give you an update later this afternoon," she said.

According to 9 News, Queensland closed its border to anyone who had been to the Waverley area in NSW or in a hotspot in the last 14 days, while anyone who was already in Queensland was required to go into managed isolation at their own cost.

Victoria required anyone from most of inner Sydney was required to get tested and isolate until they received a negative result. South Australia banned people who had been in exposure sites.