Update: Five people die in crash near Whanganui, three more fighting for life

Five people are dead following a two-car crash in Waverly near Whanganui.

Police say they were told of the crash about 11am and are "in the early stages of dealing with this tragedy".

Three more people are critically injured.

Landing sites are being prepared for helicopters, with 1 NEWS understanding at least three rescue helicopters are at the scene.

A Google Map graphic showing the location of a major crash at Waverle near Whanganui. Source: Google Maps/1 NEWS Graphic

State Highway 3 between Ihupuku Road and Kohi Road is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The location is near the Waverly Racecourse.