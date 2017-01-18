Up in flames: Six homes and organic farm community destroyed in Whitianga hills by raging fire

Six homes and a sustainable community in the hills of Whitianga have been completely destroyed by a raging fire overnight, but it is believed to now be contained.

The Wilderland Sustainable Community has been destroyed overnight, and six houses have also been confirmed as destroyed.

At least three other homes and 26 people were evacuated due to the fire.

Fire raging in Whitianga, taken from Albert Street Source: Mercury Bay Informer

Three helicopters and fire crews working from the ground were pulled out from working to contain the fire around Comers Rd, which remains closed.

The sun went down around 9pm last night and it was decided it was too dangerous for crews to continue working.

The Wilderland Sustainable Community resides on the hill, describing itself as a 'collaborative sustainability community in contemporary New Zealand'.

The fire has burnt about 100 hectares of the peninsula to the water's edge, and is now back burning along Hodge Road, Thames-Coromandel District Council said.

A line of fire on the ridge near Whitanga as a wildfire burns. Source: Dmitri Kotelevski