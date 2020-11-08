TODAY |

Up to half a million Kiwi expats could return home in next few years to escape Covid-19 - survey

Source:  1 NEWS

Up to half a million Kiwi expats could return home in the next few years as they look to escape the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new survey.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A new survey released to TVNZ’s Sunday programme shows hundreds of thousands of Kiwis may be heading home due to the pandemic – and many are highly skilled and ready to invest. Source: 1 NEWS

One of the expats to have returned is celebrity chef Peter Gordon, who came home after 31 years in London.

“I managed to sell my house in the UK, I put it on the market on a Monday, I bought my ticket to come home on the Wednesday, I accepted an offer on the Friday, on the Sunday I was on the plane,” Gordon explained.

A new survey by expat Kiwi network Kea, released to TVNZ’s Sunday, shows 250,000 Kiwis plan on returning home within the next two years, while a further 250,000 will follow in the years after.

Your playlist will load after this ad

His new venture, Homeland, focuses on promoting New Zealand growers, producers and exporters. Source: Breakfast

“At any one time, we know that there could be about a million-plus Kiwis existing offshore,” Kea chief executive Toni Truslove said.

Currently, more of our skilled population live offshore than any other OECD country.

“Kiwis have always come home, but not these specific Kiwis - not these Kiwis who are amidst a really successful career overseas,” Truslove said.

Many expats are highly-skilled and wish to stay. Around 20 per cent are planning to invest in a business, potentially creating thousands of jobs here.

“A higher than normal percentage of those Kiwis looking to return are looking to go back into regional New Zealand, which is really amazing for those regions,” Truslove said.

While the returning Kiwis could potentially place further pressure on our infrastructure and housing market, Kea is urging those of us already living here to see it as a once in a lifetime opportunity to rebuild the country post-Covid.

Truslove said New Zealand should consider establishing a taskforce similar to the one set up by the Australian federal government for “talent and investment”.

“Kea would be encouraging New Zealand to look at a similar task force,” she said.

Gordon has since started employing staff for a new venture, adding that after years of international travel, he’s home for good.

“I had a great life, but I'm really enjoying this life,” he said.

New Zealand
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
Employment
Immigration
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Venues at Auckland Airport and Wellington restaurant visited by person infected with Covid-19
2
President Trump plays golf as he learns he’s lost the election
3
Jacinda Ardern congratulates Joe Biden on US election victory
4
The Warehouse staff walk off the job unhappy with treatment
5
Kiwi fruit pickers have simple message as growers cry out for labour – 'pay us more'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:28

Families of missing Gulf Livestock 1 crew offer $70,000 reward for information

Police appealing for help to find missing Feilding man

05:00

Defence Force staff at centre of NZ's latest community Covid-19 outbreak

Covid-19 update: New community case flew from Auckland to Wellington after meeting soldier later diagnosed with coronavirus