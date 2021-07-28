TODAY |

Up-and-coming Polynesian quartet delivers sweet music

Source:  1 NEWS

What do you get when you sprinkle a bit of Sol3 Mio into the Howard Morrison Quartet?

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Shades have a little something for everyone. Source: Seven Sharp

The answer may lie in the sweet sound of The Shades, an ensemble of Tongan and Samoan voices.

Samson Setu, Ipu Laga’aia, Taka Vuni and Manase Latu want to use their classical training to create a unique sound that has a little something for everyone.

With a natural feel for humour and love for laughter, the Aucklanders said coming together in 2015 was natural. Each have grown up in humble Pacific homes where music played big roles in their lives.

"We found a passion for singing in our churches. We all went to different churches, but what brings our people together is music and food," Vuni told Seven Sharp.

The Shades, an ensemble of Tongan and Samoan voices. Source: 1 NEWS

Setu said Elvis was a staple in his household, "so he’s our go-to artist".

Island music, Māori tunes and European folk songs, specifically Croatian music, also featured in The Shades’ repertoire, he said.

Latu and Setu are currently based in New York at the prestigious Metropolitan Opera House. But, because of the pandemic, there weren't any performances. 

The pair’s return home has allowed The Shades to kickstart their first album Gratitude. The quartet is also embarking on their first tour across Aotearoa.

"To be able to come home from overseas and to perform in front of our families and friends again, to perform with the boys, and make music again is another thing to be grateful for," Setu said.

New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Like a breakup'- Dom Harvey leaves The Edge after 21 years
2
Wallabies' exemption a political decision, minister acknowledges
3
Aussie Olympic hero jailed 25 years for drug smuggling
4
OlyWhites make history by reaching knockouts for first time
5
Is your car model one of the most commonly stolen in Auckland?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Abuse survivor's ethnicity unknown for 30 years
04:24

Auckland drama teacher rewarded for her dedication

Dentists concerned about oral health of young Pasifika

Community groups bear the brunt of growing poverty