Up to $8,000 worth of food stolen from the largest food bank in Canterbury

A Christchurch charity is furious up to $8000 worth of food was stolen from its food bank.

The freezers at 0800 Hungry's premises on Waterman Place were broken into overnight Wednesday.

They contained high-end stock such as prawns, lamb roasts, and salmon, said chief executive Kerry Bensemann.

He said he had hoped the food could have put a smile on someone's face.

"It's the public of Christchurch who they've taken from, it was given for the people in need and it never got to them because someone got greedy.

"Something will come of this because I'm not going to give up until I've identified who it was."

He said only a few people knew where the high-end food was located.

The charity is Canterbury's largest food bank and delivers parcels directly to those who are in need.