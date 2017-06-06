 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Up to $8,000 worth of food stolen from the largest food bank in Canterbury

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury

A Christchurch charity is furious up to $8000 worth of food was stolen from its food bank.

The freezers at 0800 Hungry's premises on Waterman Place were broken into overnight Wednesday.

They contained high-end stock such as prawns, lamb roasts, and salmon, said chief executive Kerry Bensemann.

He said he had hoped the food could have put a smile on someone's face.

"It's the public of Christchurch who they've taken from, it was given for the people in need and it never got to them because someone got greedy.

"Something will come of this because I'm not going to give up until I've identified who it was."

He said only a few people knew where the high-end food was located.

The charity is Canterbury's largest food bank and delivers parcels directly to those who are in need.

Police do not have any leads at this time.

Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Nayland College school students performed an impromptu waiata for Ms Ardern while waiting to fly out for a singing competition.

'You made her sleep, so thank you' – PM Jacinda Ardern and baby Neve serenaded by school choir at Wellington Airport

2

'Their views are not shared by this country' – PM Jacinda Ardern on Canadian alt-right speakers
3

"Hope NZ enjoys shariah" - Alt-right speakers' agent responds to having their Auckland event at The Powerstation cancelled last-minute
4

Watch: 'We're not white supremacists' - Alt-right speakers Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern have their say after Auckland event was cancelled
5

'He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do' - Donald Trump takes aim at LeBron James
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:38
Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern say they would have welcomed the chance to speak with protesters and supporters alike.

Police investigating after claims of a bomb threat made towards Canadian alt-right speakers

Police appeal for information after shots fired near Te Araroa Police Station in East Cape
00:24
Ms Ardern flew back to Wellington today following six weeks of maternity leave.

'Their views are not shared by this country' – PM Jacinda Ardern on Canadian alt-right speakers
00:30
Nayland College school students performed an impromptu waiata for Ms Ardern while waiting to fly out for a singing competition.

'You made her sleep, so thank you' – PM Jacinda Ardern and baby Neve serenaded by school choir at Wellington Airport

1080 protester injured after being run over by 4-wheeler on West Coast farm

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
West Coast
Crime and Justice

A 1080 protester was run over by a 4-wheeler while filming helicopters dropping off 1080-laced bait and unloading pre-feed near the West Coast this morning.

Phillip Paterson was hit by the land owner of a 1080 aerial operation loading site along the edge of State Highway 6 in Hari Hari, South Westland, at 8am.

Dan Hane, who filmed the incident but was not protesting, told 1 NEWS, "I now fear for my children. I have an eight and 11-year-old that cycle down this road and now I fear for their safety.

"It was rather traumatic."

Mr Hane said the group were not protesting as there were no banners visible, but were observing and filming the scene.

The video, posted to Facebook by Hikoi of a Poisoned Nation, said police were called and Mr Paterson was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Mr Paterson injured part of his right leg and had shoulder pain following the incident.

Phil Paterson was filming helicopters unloading 1080-laced bait when he was struck. Source: Hikoi of a Poisoned Nation / Dan Hane
Topics
New Zealand
West Coast
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Matt Todd of the Crusaders and Codie Taylor of the Crusaders charge forward. Crusaders v Hurricanes, Super Rugby semi-final, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 28 July 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby final LIVE: Crusaders seek back-to-back titles against Lions

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers blame threats of violence amounting to 'straight up terrorism' for Auckland event cancellation

'We've reached a crisis point' – teachers ready to 'stand up and be heard' as strike nears

Rival activists confront one another at protests sparked by alt-right Canadian speakers

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Social Issues

Two rival groups of protesters have been involved in heated verbal altercations in Auckland sparked by the two alt-right Canadians who were scheduled to speak in the city last night.

A small group of free speech campaigners gathered in Aotea Square in the city's CBD in response to the cancellation of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux’s speaking engagement in Auckland yesterday.

In response, a larger group of anti-racism activists protested against the racist "hate speech" that the Candian pair were set to convey.

"They're [Ms Southern and Mr Molyneux] simply here defending their rights to free speech and to live in a democracy and not be challenged or intimidated with leftist terrorists," one free speech campaigner explained.

The anti-racism protesters said the hateful and divisive views of the alt-right Canadian pair were dangerous.

"Free speech should be protected, the ability of people to criticise - let's say, political Islam or any kind of religion - should be protected and I’ll support it," an anti-racism campaigner explained.

"However, when it comes to the hate speech, I doubt the people who convey the message of superiority over other races, ethnicities and say, for example, that Aboriginal people have a lower IQ, as has happened in Sydney previously before they came to New Zealand.

"Everyone who knows the history of these speakers - it's not about free speech, it's about inciting divisions and hate and that's the issue here.

"When you spew hatred and division and you're causing rifts between people, it's dangerous. Imagine if in the 1930s, someone protected Hitler under the premise of free speech. How would people feel about that?"

Two rival protest groups were locked in heated verbal altercations as the controversial pair were due to speak in Auckland yesterday. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Social Issues