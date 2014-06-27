 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Up to 700 cases expected to be detected in bowel cancer screening roll out

share

Source:

NZN

A national bowel-screening programme will begin its roll out in the Wairarapa and Hutt Valley.

Man in a hospital bed.

A pilot scheme at Auckland's Waitemata DHB began in late 2011 and now a programme of free screening will be country-wide by 2020, Health Minister Dr Jonathan Coleman says.

Eligible residents will be sent letters this week to notify them.

"We know that this programme will help to detect bowel cancer at an early stage, when treatment is easier and the outcomes more successful," Dr Coleman says.

It's expected that up to 700 cases of bowel cancer will be detected annually with the screening implementation.

Currently, around 3000 New Zealanders being diagnosed and more than 1200 die from it, meaning New Zealand has one of the world's highest bowel cancer rates.

Once it is fully rolled out in 2020, more than 700,000 people aged between 60 and 74 will be invited for free screening every two years.

A study released earlier this year showed bowel cancer has risen significantly among New Zealanders under 50 over the past two decades.

Among under 50s, distal colonic cancer in men increased by 14 per cent per decade, while rectal cancer rose 18 per cent in men and 13 per cent in women per decade.

The study's data came from the National Cancer Registry and was linked to population statistics from 1995 to 2012.

Bowel cancer is also known as colorectal cancer and covers all cancers of the colon, rectum and large bowel.

More than $77 million has been invested into the screening programme's progressive roll-out to date, with a further $19 million invested into delivering more colonoscopies quicker.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The 35-year-old Swiss beat Marin Clic in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

Watch: Roger Federer breaks down in tears after seeing his children in crowd after winning eighth Wimbledon title

2
Steven Joyce says to expect a growing house supply in Auckland.

Government to overhaul IRD social policy payments to create 'more straightforward' tax system

00:20
3
Images: Auckland prisoners pull gang signs while posing inside with smuggled phones

Exclusive: Auckland prison gang photos appear online, Labour alleges guards are smuggling phones

4
US Police Generic

Australian woman shot dead by police in US - report

00:26
5
Mark Cropp, 19, says he got the unique tattoo whilst serving two years in prison.

Man with 'DEVAST8' face tattoo says he's 'waiting for the right job' as Facebook plea leaves him with more than 45 offers

01:13
The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.

Metiria Turei will pay back benefit money she received by being dishonest if WINZ asks her to: 'I broke the law, and I understand that'

The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.


02:34
Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency and for a woman nearing 100.

Good Sorts: Meet 93-year-old Margaret, who gives her time for nothing

Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency.

00:25
Last night's live draw went awry when the "winning" Powerball fell from its plinth.

Exclusive video: Second Lotto Powerball draw carried out behind closed doors after technical mishap

Many have been angered by the decision to redraw the ball.

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

00:59
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single mum

Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 