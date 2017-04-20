 

Up to 60,000 Kiwis won't be impacted by changes to Australia's immigration policy

Concerns over the Australian prime minister's announced changes to the country's immigration policy affecting Kiwis living across the Tasman appear to have been a false alarm.

Up to 60,000 Kiwis could be impacted by the changes, which have increased the time people must wait to get citizenship.
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Bill English today said he spoke recently with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on the announced changes and their impact on Kiwis who had moved to Australia between 2001 and 2016.

"Prime Minister Turnbull confirmed that the Pathway to Citizenship for eligible New Zealanders, announced in February 2016, has not changed," Bill English's spokesperson said in an statement. 

"It remains in place and on track, and is separate from the citizenship changes which Australia announced last week."

Last Thursday 1 NEWS revealed changes to Australia's citizenship criteria left many New Zealander's living in Aussie feeling in limo.

The Australian government's announcement included a raft of changes to make getting citizenship even harder.

Among them was the extension of the period migrants need to be permanent residents, from one year to four.

It was thought the changes could impact up to 60,000 New Zealanders over the next year.

Opposition leader Andrew Little said on Wednesday he would make the issue of New Zealanders wanting citizenship in Australia a priority if he became prime minister. 

The Australian government last week announced a raft of changes to make getting citizenship even harder.
"I'm pretty sure if Bill Shorten (Australian Labor Party leader) and I had a beer at Kirribilli House (secondary official residence of the Prime Minister of Australia) we'd get it sorted out pretty smartly," he said. 

