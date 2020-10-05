TODAY |

Up to 50 'structures' destroyed as crews continue fighting Lake Ōhau fire

Source:  1 NEWS

Multiple homes have been destroyed in a fire at Lake Ōhau in Mckenzie District, as the blaze enters it's third day.

The blaze near Twizel started on Saturday and is still burning. Source: Breakfast

Fire crews worked overnight after a massive blaze tore through the idyllic lakeside spot. The flames forced hundreds of people to flee in the early hours of yesterday morning after

This morning Fire and Emergency's Mike Grant told TVNZ's Breakfast between "40 and 50 structures" have been destroyed in the blaze.

Grant said 40 other properties weren't damaged.

Another six properties were evacuated north of the village last night as a precautionary measure.

At large blaze ripped through the lakeside spot in McKenzie District destroying at least 20 homes. Source: Breakfast

At first light today, 11 helicopters and eight ground crews were set to return to fight the 16 hundred hectare wildfire near Twizel.

Fire and Emergency's incident controller described the township as looking like a warzone.

Dozens of Lake Ohau homes left in ashes by overnight fire

Minister Peeni Henare yesterday said the situation was a matter of "wait and see" as to what extent the damage caused will be but there was no indication as to what may have triggered the fire. 

"Obviously at the moment, of course the focus is on saving people's lives and saving people's properties." 

Dozens of homes appear to have been burned in the fire near Lake Ohau. Source: Gary Kircher

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday described the loss felt by the local community as "devastating".

"I understand that of course, that residents have been evacuated, that there has been property damage and homes lost. So devastating for the community there," she said.

Steve Simmons, who does not live in the area, was holidaying at the time and says there is “nothing left” of the brick home he owned. Source: 1 NEWS


