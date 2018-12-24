TODAY |

Up to $50,000 reward offered for info into teen's murder in Auckland 30 years ago

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Police are offering an award of up to $50,000 in the hopes of finding new information into a teenage girl who is believed to have been murdered in Auckland Central 30 years ago.

Joanne Chatfield was last seen walking down Princes Street, towards Wellesley Street, after leaving a function at Auckland University Campus prior to midnight on November 19, 1988, Counties Manukau East CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Shaun Vickers said in a statement.

The 17-year-old was likely a victim of foul play and, despite the case going unsolved for three decades, police say they are determined to uncover what happened to Joanne the night she disappeared, as well as to finally bring closure to her family, Mr Vickers said.

A similar monetary reward was offered in 2007 but went unclaimed after no new information came forward to help investigators solve the case.

"We know there are people out there with information that will help us finally solve this case," he said.

"Relationships and loyalties change over time and our hope is that someone who has knowledge of Joanne's fate, whether they were connected at the time or told information later, will do what's best for Joanne and her family and come forward to police.

"We have not given up hope in this case, and we have been able to solve similar cases in the past where new information is brought to our attention decades later."

The reward will be paid to anyone who can provide material information or evidence which leads to the identification and conviction of the any person or persons responsible for any criminal offence committed against Joanne since the night she was last seen.

Immunity against prosecution will be granted for any accomplice who provides information or evidence to police, granted they are not the main offender, he said.

The reward offer will remain in force until May 4, 2019, and may be divided if there is more than one claimant.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact their nearest police station, and information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Joanne Chatfield was last seen leaving a function at Auckland University Campus prior to midnight on November 19, 1988. Source: New Zealand Police
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police investigating as woman dead, baby injured in Matamata home
2
Three NZ club rugby players handed bans for doping violations
3
CEO of Diversity Works, Bev Cassidy-McKenzie discusses if a Wellington barber’s refusal of a female customer is discriminatory.
Hairdressers and barbers warned to ditch 'thank you' drink or face $10,000 fine
4
Campers at Top 10 Waihi Beach were evacuated in the early hours of this morning.
'It was intense, quite bad' - flooding sees more than 100 campers evacuated from Waihi Beach
5
glass background blurred city lights christmas new year
Brace for heavy rain, strong winds, possibility of flooding in many parts of the North Island today and Christmas Day
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Disgraced German reporter could face fraud charges after soliciting donations from readers
01:36
Campers at Top 10 Waihi Beach were evacuated in the early hours of this morning.

'It was intense, quite bad' - flooding sees more than 100 campers evacuated from Waihi Beach
Beautiful decorated Christmas tree to be used as background - holidays concepts

Watch out for the tree - ACC's Christmas Day injuries warning
glass background blurred city lights christmas new year

Brace for heavy rain, strong winds, possibility of flooding in many parts of the North Island today and Christmas Day