Up to $50,000 reward offered for info into teen's murder in Auckland 30 years ago

Police are offering an award of up to $50,000 in the hopes of finding new information into a teenage girl who is believed to have been murdered in Auckland Central 30 years ago.

Joanne Chatfield was last seen walking down Princes Street, towards Wellesley Street, after leaving a function at Auckland University Campus prior to midnight on November 19, 1988, Counties Manukau East CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Shaun Vickers said in a statement.

The 17-year-old was likely a victim of foul play and, despite the case going unsolved for three decades, police say they are determined to uncover what happened to Joanne the night she disappeared, as well as to finally bring closure to her family, Mr Vickers said.

A similar monetary reward was offered in 2007 but went unclaimed after no new information came forward to help investigators solve the case.

"We know there are people out there with information that will help us finally solve this case," he said.

"Relationships and loyalties change over time and our hope is that someone who has knowledge of Joanne's fate, whether they were connected at the time or told information later, will do what's best for Joanne and her family and come forward to police.

"We have not given up hope in this case, and we have been able to solve similar cases in the past where new information is brought to our attention decades later."

The reward will be paid to anyone who can provide material information or evidence which leads to the identification and conviction of the any person or persons responsible for any criminal offence committed against Joanne since the night she was last seen.

Immunity against prosecution will be granted for any accomplice who provides information or evidence to police, granted they are not the main offender, he said.

The reward offer will remain in force until May 4, 2019, and may be divided if there is more than one claimant.