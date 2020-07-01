TODAY |

Up to 25cm of snow expected to hit central North Island as frigid blast heads north

Winter snow is on its way to the central North Island as a chilly blast heads north.

Reporter Sam Kelway is at Desert Road in Waiouru.

Desert Road is expected to be hit by snow, with a warning from MetService in place until 1pm tomorrow.

MetService says it expects 20 to 25cm of snow could accumulate above 800 metres, with lesser amounts to 500 metres.

There have been short bursts of snowfall today, but nothing has settled just yet. 

Taihape-Napier Rd is also closed overnight due to forecasted snow.

An update on the road's closure is expected by 7.30 tomorrow morning.

NZTA is advising travelling to Tongariro National Park or between Taihape and Taupō overnight to plan ahead. 

