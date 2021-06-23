Up to 2500 people were at Te Papa when Australian Covid-19 case visited

An estimated 2000 to 2500 people were at Te Papa last Saturday at the same time an Australian traveller who later tested positive for Covid-19 visited, the museum said today.

Te Papa. Source: 1 NEWS

The museum is among at least 14 exposure sites identified across Wellington that the case visited, including a pharmacy, a supermarket, and several restaurants.

The Ministry of Health said people who visited Te Papa’s Surrealist Art exhibition between 4pm and 5.45pm on Saturday June 19 must self-isolate for 14 days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Those elsewhere at the museum between 3.05pm and 5.45pm on that same day have also been asked to stay at home and get a test around day five after their last potential exposure to the case, or if they develop symptoms. They are required to stay at home until they return a negative test result.

Te Papa said it would remain closed for the rest of today and tomorrow for deep cleaning. It is expected to provide an update tomorrow about whether it will open on Friday and the weekend.

read more Wellington sports events set to be derailed by move to Alert Level 2

The museum is currently identifying which staff are close contacts and casual contacts.

The museum’s chief executive Courtney Johnston is among those considered close contacts as she was in the exhibition on Saturday. She is self-isolating and working from home.

“We have detailed plans in place and we know what we need to do to protect our manuhiri and the community,” Johnston said in a statement.

read more Wellington region to go to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 from 6pm

“We will be in close contact with the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen who own the Surrealist Art collection, to ensure they are up to date with the actions we are taking.”

She said Te Papa learnt it was a location of interest this morning when the information was made public by the Ministry of Health. They were contacted by local health authorities.

Earlier today, there was confusion among locals and tourists about whether the national museum was open or not.

Despite a tweet shared this morning announcing its closure, it was later on in the morning that Te Papa had put up a sign about the Covid-19 case.

Te Papa closes after an Australian traveller with Covid-19 visited the museum. Source: 1 NEWS

Several people have told 1 NEWS they were disappointed and Te Papa's communication needed to improve.

One father planning to visit with his family said a staff member over the phone had said Te Papa was open.

Stuff reported two conferences, a National Emergency Management Agency meeting and T-Tech 21, were set to be held at the national museum this morning. Both ended abruptly once Te Papa was identified as a location of interest.

Full details and advice on locations and times of interest can be found on the Ministry of Health’s website.