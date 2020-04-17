Up to 20 Auckland rest home residents linked to coronavirus cluster to be moved to hospital

Waitematā District Health Board is stepping in to help a local rest home and hospital where staff numbers are dwindling due to self-isolation protocols spurred by being in touch with Covid-19 affected people.

Up to 20 residents from St Margarets Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatu will be transferred to Waitakere Hospital to help the facility overcome short-term staffing shortage issues, according to a statement from the regional DHBs today.

A number of St Margarets’ staff have been stood down from work to go into precautionary self-isolation due to close contact with people confirmed positive for Covid-19.

This has impacted the facility’s ability to maintain a full staffing roster.

St Margarets was announced as a significant cluster this week, with at least 15 cases of Covid-19.

Six St Margarets residents have already been transferred to Waitakere Hospital this afternoon.

Waitematā DHB will transfer up to 14 further patients over the weekend if required by St Margarets.

The DHB says it will apply its compassionate visiting guidelines to allow the loved ones of residents to visit them where appropriate.

The transfers will ensure the residents receive the support they need while St Margarets staff are cleared to return to work.

A number of Waitematā DHB staff continue working inside the facility to help maintain business-as-usual care to other residents.