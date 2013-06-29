Up to 1700 homes still without power after fierce storm

Source:NZN
Some homes in the Rangitikei and Manawatu are still without power, days after a fierce storm battered the central part of New Zealand.
Heavy snow, rain and wind brought down power lines in many places, affecting more than 10,000 homes at the height of the storm.
That number is down to about 1700 as of this morning, Powerco are reporting, some in remote parts of the central region, including Taihape and Mangaweka.
Powerco says it may take several days to get electricity restored to some properties.
On the East Coast, about 30 homes are without power, along with 10 streets in Kapiti.
According to the NZ Transport Agency, roads still closed are SH38 Wairoa to Te Urewera National Park, SH1 Rangipo to Waiouru (Desert Road) and SH56 Opiki between Tane Road and Alve Road.
