 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Up to 1700 homes still without power after fierce storm

share

Source:

NZN

Some homes in the Rangitikei and Manawatu are still without power, days after a fierce storm battered the central part of New Zealand.

Power lines

Source: 1 NEWS

Heavy snow, rain and wind brought down power lines in many places, affecting more than 10,000 homes at the height of the storm.

That number is down to about 1700 as of this morning, Powerco are reporting, some in remote parts of the central region, including Taihape and Mangaweka.

Powerco says it may take several days to get electricity restored to some properties.

On the East Coast, about 30 homes are without power, along with 10 streets in Kapiti.

According to the NZ Transport Agency, roads still closed are SH38 Wairoa to Te Urewera National Park, SH1 Rangipo to Waiouru (Desert Road) and SH56 Opiki between Tane Road and Alve Road.

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

00:19
Thousands flocked to Mt Ruapehu today, after roads reopened following the big snow dump.

Ski fields delighted by what the polar blast dropped on New Zealand
00:14
As extreme winter weather hits the North Island snowboarders in Taihape were able to take their boards onto an empty State Highway 1.

As it happened: Polar blast wreaks havoc in the North Island, but roads beginning to open

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
The youngest Barrett was in the unusual jersey of No.13 tonight, but he produced the same magic he has all season regardless.

Jordie Barrett steals the show as Hurricanes snap Crusaders' unbeaten streak

00:22
2
The Crusaders flanker will definitely feel that tomorrow.

BOOM! Hurricanes' Tongan Bear Loni Uhila flattens Jordan Taufua with monster hit

00:30
3
The sleek craft left from Paris for its round-the-world trip.

Watch: Futuristic self-fuelling hydrogen boat sets off on epic six-year journey

00:30
4
The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

Handbags come out as Quade Cooper antics sparks all in brawl between Reds and Highlanders

00:26
5
The big winger is known for steamrolling his opponents but he simply outclassed the Crusaders fullback on this occasion.

Flying bus? Julian Savea soars above Israel Dagg to score impromptu crosskick try against sleeping Crusaders defence

00:49
Kremlin-backed President Ramzan Kadyrov is accused of detaining and sometimes killing gay men.

'We don't have any gays' – Chechen leader denies torturing homosexual men

Kremlin-backed President Ramzan Kadyrov is accused of detaining and sometimes killing gay men.

Lily Gordon has been missing in Greymouth since Tuesday, July 11.

Concern for missing teenage girl in Greymouth

The 15-year-old was last seen by her family on Tuesday, July 11.

02:02
University of Otago researchers are using a vast databse of information to track what happens to the children later in life.

New research could help thousands of NZ babies born prematurely

Thousands of prematurely born babies are being tracked to get a picture of what happens when they grow up.

02:05
James Jarden believes the water debate is hanging farmers out to dry.

Hawke's Bay farmer takes clean water debate into his own hands

The Wairoa farmer has issued a drinking challenge to all farmers to raise awareness.

00:25
A veteran US news presenter passed out in the back of a fighter jet while being shown manoeuvres

Watch: 'I don't know where I was...that was insane!' - TV presenter passes out in US fighter jet

Jessob Reisbeck was being put through his paces with the flight demonstration squadron.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 