Up to 16 Kiwis disembarked Westerdam cruise ship in Cambodia, where passenger later tested positive for coronavirus

Up to 16 Kiwis disembarked the Westerdam cruise ship in Cambodia and are currently travelling after a US passenger on the ship was diagnosed with having the coronavirus Covid-19 a short time after also leaving the ship.

MS Westerdam Source: Holland America Line Twitter

The Westerdam was stranded at sea for days, when multiple countries – including Japan – turned the ship away over fears passengers on board may be infected with Covid-19.

However, on Saturday Cambodia allowed the ship to dock there and passengers were greeted with hugs and handshakes by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as they disembarked.

Later that same day, an 83-year-old US woman who had been on the ship tested positive for Covid-19 during a stop-over in Malaysia.

Today, officials with New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told 1 NEWS they are aware of “15 New Zealand passengers and possibly one crew member on board the Westerdam cruise ship which was docked in Sihanoukville, Cambodia".

“All the passengers on board this ship were cleared to disembark,” MFAT said.

MFAT also says they are in contact with “some passengers still travelling”.

1 NEWS will be asking for additional information on where the passengers they have contacted are now.

The Holland America Line’s - who operate the Westerdam – most recent statement says there are still over 1000 people on board the ship in Cambodia who are being tested for Covid-19.

"Westerdam remains alongside in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, where officials from the Cambodian Health Ministry are on board today to complete testing for COVID-19 on the 255 guests and 747 crew that are awaiting clearance.