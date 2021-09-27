Up to 150 double-jabbed Kiwi business people will trial self-isolation

The Prime Minister today released details around the upcoming self-isolation trial for returnees to New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

The Government announced in August that New Zealand would conduct a trial of self-isolation for some vaccinated Kiwi returnees this year, to test the re-opening strategy.

It will see a small group of people able to isolate for 14 days at their own, approved premise.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the trial will be capped at 150 people and focus on businesses and employees who need to go overseas for work.

A small number would be Government officials. They must be New Zealand citizens and residents, and also be fully vaccinated.

They need to arrive in New Zealand from October 30 to December 8.

Ardern said the trial is focusing on work related travel due to the "extra layer of protection having an employer with some skin in the game, provides".

"This will be coupled with a monitoring and testing regime."

She said the narrow scope was to "kick off safely", adding it was similar to Australian trials.

"While this is a pilot, it gives you a sense of where we intend to go on our borders, with a wider range of options for safe return to help ease pressure on our MIQ system in the future.

"We're working on building a greater evidence base for a shorter periods of isolation in the future as well."

She said in the future it may not be necessary for everyone to isolate for the full 14 days.

Further details will be released on Wednesday. Expressions of interest will open Thursday.