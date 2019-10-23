TODAY |

Up to 15 vehicles go up in flames in Auckland car yard blaze, as residents report explosions

Source:  1 NEWS

Over a dozen cars have been destroyed after a fire broke out at an Auckland car wreckers yard overnight. 

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

According to Fire and Emergency NZ, up to 15 cars were alight when the four fire trucks arrived after recieving multiple calls around 1am. 

Firefighters left the scene around 6am, and the matter is now with police, a spokesperson said. 

A fire investigator is expected to attend the scene later today. 

Locals on social media say they were woken by multiple sounds of explosions.

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
