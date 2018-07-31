The unwritten rules of public transport etiquette.

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) is today launching a consultation to find out if television needs a shake-up and whether people still use timebands and parental locks to block some content.
BSA chief executive Belinda Moffat said on TVNZ1's Breakfast they would be asking the public if they still use children timebands and the Adult Only timeband, or if people restrict content by using parental locks, by reading classifications and looking at warnings.
Timebands on free-to-air television generally mean children's viewing hours go until 8.30pm, with Adults Only programmes after this time able to be screened.
They are also looking at if there should be one set of labels for free-to-air and pay-television, which is currently different.
If free-to-air moved to the pay-television classification, audiences would see classifications similar to movies which also include Mature Audiences, 16 years and over and 18 years and over, instead of just G, PG and AO.
"It will give the audiences more specific information about the type of content they're looking at," Ms Moffat said.
When asked by host Jack Tame if it could mean racier content could be played earlier in the evening, Ms Moffat said broadcasters were not looking to try "put more inappropriate content in front of children".
The BSA are appealing to the public for their view. Click here for more information.
This story was first published on Monday July 30.
A seven-year-old girl has convinced the NZ Transport Agency to change one of their road signs to be more inclusive to women.
A tweet by Zoe's mother, Caitlin Carew, features an image of the letter written by her daughter after she was concerned about seeing a warning sign that read linemen while out driving with her family.
"We talked about this sign and I wondered why it said 'MEN' when women can be line-workers too," part of Zoe's letter reads.
A response from the NZTA agreed with her concerns and they say they will phase out the signs and replace them with ones that read linecrew instead.
The chief executive of the NZTA Fergus Gammie says he would like a picture with Zoe and one of the new signs when they're ready.