The unwritten rules of public transport etiquette.

A New Zealander living in the fire-ravaged city of Redding in Northern California says she drove away from her home as a "massive cloud of orange" got closer.
Karina Paige was among 40,000 people who've been forced to evacuate as swirling wildfires roared through Redding, north of San Francisco.
Twelve-thousand firefighters are battling flames across California which are blamed for six deaths so far, with at least seven people still missing.
The fire continues to rage, taking out whole neighbourhoods.
Ms Paige told 1 NEWS via Skype that her husband was away but her told her to hose the property and roof.
Then the power went off and the fire turned.
"I'm on my own, the power's off. I'm seeing this massive cloud of orange coming closer to the house," she said.
"And then the next minute my father-in-law and my brother-in-law, they just basically came and they said 'we can see the fire, it's a quarter of a mile from your house. Get out now'."
Many people no longer have homes to return to, but Ms Paige is one of the lucky ones.
"Just seeing the first neighbour's house, burnt to the ground on the corner. Then I walked around and saw our house was fine, and looked around and another neighbour's house burnt to the ground. Very, very sad," she said.
She described the scene as like Armageddon.
A state of emergency has been declared as forecast high temperatures and strong winds threaten to inflame the crisis.
And it's not just California affected as massive wildfires continue to burn out of control across the United States.
Nearly 60 large fires are uncontained across 14 states, burning one million acres of land.
But the worst hit is California where eight major blazes are raging out of control.
Between 30 and 40 Kiwi firefighters will be heading over to join the battle in California.
Firefighters are working in extremely challenging conditions - temperatures over 40 degrees, and fierce winds which are sparking "fire tornadoes".
These are towering spirals of fire, fuelled by ambient air, rising quickly into the atmosphere, and sending embers, burning debris, even cars, flying.
Apartment-buyers are being warned to do their homework amid news that consents for apartments or townhouses in Auckland outstripped those for standalone houses for the first time in 2017.
The construction pipeline report shows that as the housing shortage continues to bite, consents for apartments has outstripped those for standalone houses much faster than predicted.
Darren Brown, managing director of Auckland property developer Sugartree, says a big work stream of apartment construction is already underway.
"Whether that continues, I'm not sure. But we've got a big shortage of housing, we've got an issue to solve," he said.
John Gray of the Home Owners and Buyers Association of New Zealand says there's now more acceptance by New Zealanders of living in smaller accommodation.
But with the growth in apartments comes warnings.
"People are buying off the plans and that can be a problematic exercise. So we urge people to get good legal advice and do their due diligence," Mr Gray said.
It's Wellington that's had the strongest construction growth.
Buildings Minister Jenny Salesa says the report projects about 43,000 houses being consented up until 2023.
"The last time that we had 40,000 houses being consented in Aotearoa New Zealand was in 1974," she said.
The construction sector is worth $37 billion and that's expected to increase to over $41 billion by 2023.
The report says growth around the country won't be as fast as thought even a year ago. Challenges for the sector include skills shortages and uncertainty around the Government's Kiwibuild programme and what that might mean for private developers.
"Until we know what that's going to be, it's hard as a private developer to get out there and commit to projects going forward," Mr Brown said.
And with a slowing housing market, will consents lead to actual homes to live in?
"In 15 years the consenting of residential houses in Auckland is the highest it's ever been," Ms Salesa said.
For now though, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Auckland are expected to keep growing out and up, with their housing.