TODAY |

Unvaccinated staff, students at Wellington school ordered to stay home after measles diagnosis

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education
Wellington
Health

Students and staff at Wellington High School who have not received the measles vaccine have been ordered to stay home from school today after a person at the school was diagnosed with measles.

Students and staff who were in five different classes at the school last Monday, September 16 were required to confirm whether they have had at least one measles vaccine (MMR) or doctor-diagnosed measles, according to a letter sent out to parents, students and staff from Regional Public Health, and acquired by 1 NEWS.

Students who were in any of the affected classes were told to urgently provide a copy of their immunisation record to the school.

Until the confirmation is provided, Regional Public Health said, staff and students are required to stay at home and away from public places and public transport until the end of next Monday, September 30.

"We realise this is very disruptive and only take this action because measles is a highly infectious and serious viral illness," medical officer of health Dr Annette Nesdale said.

Public health nurses were made available onsite at the school.


Measles vaccine (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Education
Wellington
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Watch: Kiwi RWC ref in hot water after giving Fijian player low-five while they were beating Wallabies
2
Aussie pop duo The Veronicas kicked off Qantas flight over 'confusing' baggage issue
3
End of New Zealand's golden weather as heavy rain, gale force winds set to sweep in
4
Steve Hansen gets RWC media giggling with cheeky one-liner analysing win over Boks - 'We're one-from-one'
5
All Blacks rave over Ardie Savea's dominance against Springboks: 'He's at the peak of his powers'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Jacinda Ardern takes media questions while in New York for UN meeting

Bullying in the police: Victim asked if she had 'period troubles'

Government releases plan for 'productive, sustainable and inclusive economy', including changes to business tax
00:23

Deaf advocates help celebrate International Day of Sign Languages