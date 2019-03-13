Unvaccinated staff, students at Wellington school ordered to stay home after measles diagnosis

Students and staff at Wellington High School who have not received the measles vaccine have been ordered to stay home from school today after a person at the school was diagnosed with measles.

Students and staff who were in five different classes at the school last Monday, September 16 were required to confirm whether they have had at least one measles vaccine (MMR) or doctor-diagnosed measles, according to a letter sent out to parents, students and staff from Regional Public Health, and acquired by 1 NEWS.

Students who were in any of the affected classes were told to urgently provide a copy of their immunisation record to the school.

Until the confirmation is provided, Regional Public Health said, staff and students are required to stay at home and away from public places and public transport until the end of next Monday, September 30.

"We realise this is very disruptive and only take this action because measles is a highly infectious and serious viral illness," medical officer of health Dr Annette Nesdale said.