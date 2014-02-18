 

Unusual tasting milk recalled from supermarkets in lower North Island

Milk is being recalled from a number of supermarkets in the lower North Island by Fonterra.

Supermarket stocked with fresh milk.

Source: 1 NEWS

Anchor, Value and Dairydale dark blue products with best before dates ranging from June 22 to June 27 are affected, although Anchor Organic dark blue is not affected.

Products being recalled are Anchor Blue Top 1 and 2 Litre and Value Standard 1, 2 and 3 Litre, with signs up in a number of New World and Pak 'n Save supermarkets on Thursday.

The Stokes Valley New World supermarket posted this on its Facebook page:

"We have been notified by our supplier of a possible issue with some of the milk supplied to us. Because of the size of the withdrawal, stock may be limited for the next few days. If you have any of the following milk listed below, please return it for a full refund."

Some comments underneath the supermarket's post noted a unusual taste to their milk.

Managing Director of Fonterra Brands New Zealand, Leon Clement, told NZ Newswire in a statement that a number of customers in the lower North Island have contacted them about the taste of their Anchor milk.

He said the milk is safe but there is a "quality issue limited to a few batches" with best before dates in the June 22 to 27 date range.

"We've removed the dark blue top milk we know to be affected from our supply chain and we're working hard to get replacement stock back on the shelves," Mr Clement said.

"We're also carrying out a thorough investigation into what caused the issue."

