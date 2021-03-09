'Unusual occurrence' - Three generations from same family studying together at Otago University

When Madeleine O’Malley enrolled at Otago University, never did she imagine a scenario quite like this.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The first-year law student is getting to share her first week on campus with not just her mum, but also her grandad as fellow classmates.

“I love it,” Madeleine says.

Madeleine will study first year law in 2021, while mum Sarah is also studying second year law part-time.

Grandad Noel, now in his seventies, has started a masters in peace and conflict studies.

“I never thought this would happen, but it’s absolutely delightful. I couldn’t be happier,” Noel says.

It’s Noel O’Malley’s second time round at Otago University, after graduating with a law degree in 1975.

Fifty years later, and after recently selling his law practice, he decided there was no better time to re-enter the university life.

“It’s changed a bit,” he jokes.

Otago University say they don’t have any official data on whether a scenario like this has ever happened before, but admit having family from three generations studying at the same time, is an "unusual occurrence".