TODAY |

Unusual new scheme helping people get on the Auckland property ladder

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Property
Auckland

For many in New Zealand, especially in our cities, it's getting harder and harder to buy a house - some have even given up altogether.

Now an unusual new scheme in Tamaki, Auckland is helping first home buyers get on the property ladder.

The trick? The Government will become a shareholder in your house.

The Tamaki Regeneration Shared Home Ownership scheme first puts you through a programme that teaches how to reduce debt and get spending behaviour under control.

If an applicant matches all the criteria the programme will then go in on buying a home in the Tamaki area.

Applicants have to contribute 60 per cent towards the value of the house, with investors like the Retirement Commission taking up to a 40 per cent share.


Your playlist will load after this ad

The catch is, the Government will become a shareholder in your home. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Property
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
McCaw, Carter benched as ex-Wales skipper names his best XV
2
Auckland kebab shop owner told off for giving free kebabs to homeless by local business association
3
R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend says singer made her have two abortions at his home
4
Wayne Smith's warning to future All Blacks coach about new rival Dave Rennie - 'He'll take no prisoners'
5
Group of Australian clothing brands slammed over failure to ensure factory workers paid living wage
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:37

Auckland kebab shop owner told off for giving free kebabs to homeless by local business association
01:51

Fletcher Building yet to reveal cost of two-year delay in completion of Christchurch airport Novotel
02:03

Helicopter crash survivor finds new lease on life, selected for New Zealand's Invictus Games team
00:21

Firefighters battling blaze at Tauranga industrial site