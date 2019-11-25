Unusual new scheme helping people get on the Auckland property ladder

For many in New Zealand, especially in our cities, it's getting harder and harder to buy a house - some have even given up altogether.

Now an unusual new scheme in Tamaki, Auckland is helping first home buyers get on the property ladder.

The trick? The Government will become a shareholder in your house.

The Tamaki Regeneration Shared Home Ownership scheme first puts you through a programme that teaches how to reduce debt and get spending behaviour under control.

If an applicant matches all the criteria the programme will then go in on buying a home in the Tamaki area.

Applicants have to contribute 60 per cent towards the value of the house, with investors like the Retirement Commission taking up to a 40 per cent share.