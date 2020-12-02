TODAY |

Unusual 'breaking wave' clouds graced Auckland sky last night

Aucklanders last night were treated to an unusual cloud formation across the sky.

Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds over Auckland. Source: Tony Cooper

MetService said the cloud formations are relatively uncommon, occurring a handful of times per year, and were commonly referred to as Kelvin-Holmholtz clouds.

The clouds are formed due to atmospheric instability when there is sufficient wind shear - the same force which is responsible for turbulence when travelling by aircraft.

MetService said they observe the clouds once every 1-2 months or so.

This image was sent to 1 NEWS by Tony Cooper. 

