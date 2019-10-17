'Untenable' – Waikato DHB's mental health unit given damning assessment by Chief Ombudsman

A report by the Chief Ombudsman has revealed conditions at Hamilton’s Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre to be "untenable" due to overcrowding, high use of seclusion and physical restraints.

Peter Boshier today announced the findings of four reports into the conditions and treatment of people at the mental health facility.

In a statement, Mr Boshier said that it is the first time he has released his reports regarding people held in New Zealand’s public health and disability facilities.

The unannounced inspections, which were made in September last year, focused on wards 34, 35, 36 and the Awhi-rua, Puna Maatai and Puna Poipoi wards which provide a range of sub-acute, acute, forensic, and rehabilitative, inpatient mental health services for 88 adults from the Waikato, Lakes, Taranaki, and Bay of Plenty regions.

The reports detailed a number of findings which Mr Boshier described as “degrading" and “untenable”.

“The treatment and conditions of service users in three out of the four wards I inspected was degrading and the result of overcrowding.

"It breached Article 16 of the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment,” he said.

"I believe the current situation at the acute mental health service (Wards 34, 35, 36) is untenable. At the time of inspection, the three wards were at 130 per cent capacity.

"Inappropriate placements of service users, high use of seclusion and restraint, lack of privacy, blanket restrictions, compromised care, and limited opportunity for recovery are indicators of a facility in crisis."

In Puna Maatai Forensic Inpatient Ward, there had been a significant increase in the use of seclusion in recent years, particularly for Māori service users, the report said.

"There were discrepancies in the collection and reporting of seclusion and restraint data, training on the use of mechanical restraints did not appear to comply with policy, and the relevant restraint policies themselves were out of date.

"In one particular incident at Puna Awhi-rua, inspectors found evidence of a service user placed in seclusion for 16 weeks following an assault on a staff member. The records however did not support the prolonged period of seclusion and, in these circumstances, was degrading treatment," Mr Boshier said.



While plans are in place to address overcrowding, and reduce the use of seclusion and restraint, Mr Boshier said he has had to repeat recommendations made during earlier inspections “which is of concern".

Mr Boshier said staff burnout is also a concern at Puna Maatai, due to over-crowding, lack of resources, and the high and complex needs of service users from the courts and prisons, and service users with intellectual disabilities.