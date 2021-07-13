Unseen videos from day of Constable Matthew Hunt's murder played in court

Warning: Some may find the content in this story upsetting

Previously unseen video from the day Constable Matthew Hunt was fatally gunned down in the line of duty can now be made public.

Footage, first shown in court yesterday, captured the eerie screams and deafening sounds of gunshots being fired as the incident unfolded on June 19 last year.

Another video shows the immediate aftermath of incident, with Constable Hunt lying on the road.

At first he can be seen moving but he later lays motionless.

It’s the second day of the trial for those charged following the death of Constable Hunt, at the High Court in Auckland.

Eli Epiha, 25, last week admitted to murdering Constable Hunt, but a jury is still left to decide if he’s guilty of attempting to murder Hunt’s partner, Constable David Goldfinch.

Natalie Bracken, 31, is also on trial for being an accessory after the fact of murder, helping Epiha to escape the scene.

Detective Murray Speirs, who works at the Henderson Police Station, was in charge of gathering footage relating to the incident.

As it was played in court for the first time yesterday, people could be heard crying in the public gallery.

It included the CCTV footage and phone video shot by a witness along with a number of other clips.

Multiple cameras on private properties captured the audio of the incident.

You can hear everything from the moment Epiha crashed his car into the Reynella Drive resident, to the 14 gunshots Epiha fired.

The witness’ phone video shows Epiha calmly waiting to get into a car to leave the scene, with two rifles flung over his shoulder.

Bracken’s then seen driving him away from the scene.

The audio from Constable Hunt and Constable Goldfinch’s communications calls were also played.

Hunt was heard saying, “We’re being shot at”.

Goldfinch called police communications while he was running from the scene.

“I’ve been shot by a gun. I’ve been f***ing shot”, he said.

“I’m still running,” he said. “F*** I’m bleeding a bit.”

