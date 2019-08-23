Unruly geese bring Auckland motorway traffic to a halt

A band of unruly geese has invaded a motorway in Auckland, bring traffic to a standstill on one of the city's busiest transport routes.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said in a tweet that the birds halted traffic near the Upper Harbour Highway on-ramp.

All three lanes had to be halted while police moved on the small flock about 12.35pm.

In the video released by NZTA, the geese can be seen casually walking in front of the rows of cars, completely disregarding the traffic chaos behind them.