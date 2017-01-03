Unruly American passenger avoids charges as he waits in NZ police custody to be sent home

New Zealand Police will not lay charges against an American man whose sky-high ranting caused a United Airlines plane from Sydney to San Francisco to be diverted to Auckland on New Year's Day.

The 42-year-old American national is still in police custody tonight while arrangements are being made to return him to the US.

Aviation expert Irene King says New Zealand law can apply when international aircraft land here.

But in this case our police are not laying charges.

"They've obviously got serious concerns about the safety of the aircraft and obviously the passengers on board," Ms King said.

In a statement, Immigration New Zealand confirmed that an American national was refused entry.

He launched a tirade of verbal attacks on the New Year's Day flight, apparently enraged by where he was seated.

Witnesses on board say he was between two men and the situation turned sour when one asked the other for a pen.

"I'm not yelling. You wanna hear me f***ing yell?" the unruly passenger was recorded saying.

American Neil Kay, who filmed the outburst, said the man was hurling misogynistic and homophobic slurs at fellow passengers and crew members.

"Every person that he encountered, no matter who it was, he went on either a misogynistic rant about the female or homophobic rants or just very, very negative comments to every person he encountered on the flight," Mr Kay said.

The other passengers who were on board the flight have now returned to the US.