 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Unruly American passenger avoids charges as he waits in NZ police custody to be sent home

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand Police will not lay charges against an American man whose sky-high ranting caused a United Airlines plane from Sydney to San Francisco to be diverted to Auckland on New Year's Day. 

The 42-year-old American national is still in police custody tonight while arrangements are being made to return him to the US.

Arrangements are being made to return the man, in custody here, back to the States.
Source: 1 NEWS

Aviation expert Irene King says New Zealand law can apply when international aircraft land here.

But in this case our police are not laying charges.

"They've obviously got serious concerns about the safety of the aircraft and obviously the passengers on board," Ms King said.

In a statement, Immigration New Zealand confirmed that an American national was refused entry.

He launched a tirade of verbal attacks on the New Year's Day flight, apparently enraged by where he was seated.

Witnesses on board say he was between two men and the situation turned sour when one asked the other for a pen. 

"I'm not yelling. You wanna hear me f***ing yell?" the unruly passenger was recorded saying. 

American Neil Kay, who filmed the outburst, said the man was hurling misogynistic and homophobic slurs at fellow passengers and crew members. 

"Every person that he encountered, no matter who it was, he went on either a misogynistic rant about the female or homophobic rants or just very, very negative comments to every person he encountered on the flight," Mr Kay said.

Neil Kay was two rows in front of the man who launched homophobic and misogynistic tirades at fellow passengers and crew on the United Airlines flight.
Source: US ABC

The other passengers who were on board the flight have now returned to the US.


Related

01:25
Neil Kay was two rows in front of the man who launched homophobic and misogynistic tirades at fellow passengers and crew on the United Airlines flight.

Video: 'The veins in his neck were showing through' - witness recounts man's angry outbursts on plane diverted to Auckland
00:28
A passenger was arrested after an incident on a United Airlines flight from Sydney to San Francisco, that had to be diverted.

'Badly behaved' American passenger being sent home after United Airlines flight diverted to Auckland

00:28
A passenger was arrested after an incident on a United Airlines flight from Sydney to San Francisco, that had to be diverted.

Video: 'Do you wanna hear me ****ing yell? - video captures build up to flight being diverted to Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

03:06
2

Watch: Man in his eighties flees 'substandard' West Auckland rental accommodation fearing for his safety

01:25
3
Neil Kay was two rows in front of the man who launched homophobic and misogynistic tirades at fellow passengers and crew on the United Airlines flight.

Video: 'The veins in his neck were showing through' - witness recounts man's angry outbursts on plane diverted to Auckland

00:35
4
Shukrananda Gant didn’t know that her mum was filming the performance, which went viral online.

Viral video of singer's magical performance in deserted cathedral gives her new confidence to chase her dreams

00:52
5
Channel Eleven brought in some competition winners, but, as a Facebook poster commented, they looked more like hostages.

'Those guests looked like hostages' - New Year's Eve countdown on Aussie TV show 'better than Mariah Carey'

03:06

Watch: Man in his eighties flees 'substandard' West Auckland rental accommodation fearing for his safety

"Health wise, safety wise, it's not acceptable not in this day and age in this country."

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:25
Neil Kay was two rows in front of the man who launched homophobic and misogynistic tirades at fellow passengers and crew on the United Airlines flight.

Video: 'The veins in his neck were showing through' - witness recounts man's angry outbursts on plane diverted to Auckland

Neil Kay filmed the passenger's homophobic and mysogynistic rants.

00:48
Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

Video: Meet Auckland Zoo's latest resident - a super cute baby giraffe

Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

00:27
Lucky tourists spotted a sperm whale, fur seals, dolphins and several marine birds during the first post-quake whale watching trip.

Pictures: Whale of a day! Tourists on Kaikoura's top tourist attraction treated to sight of whale close to boat

The Whale Watch operation was temporarily forced out of business after the 7.8 earthquake, but is now back in operation.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ