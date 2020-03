Unlucky beachgoers got their car stuck on the beach in Devonport, Auckland, this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A video sent to 1 NEWS shows the car immersed in water with Rangitoto Island in the background.

Police say they received a report of a vehicle becoming stuck on Cheltenham Beach at 6.42am today.

Police have spoken with the vehicle's owner and said nobody was injured or trapped.