 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Unlock and open our rich curriculum again' - Kiwi kids heading back to school without National Standards

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Over 700,000 New Zealand children are heading back to school this week and will no longer face National Standards after being ditched by the government, a move which the New Zealand Principals' Federation President says will "unlock and open our rich curriculum again".

NZ Principals' Federation President Whetu Cormick tells Breakfast how things will be different.
Source: Breakfast

It will scrap schools reporting to the Ministry of Education and parents will no longer receive report cards measured against National Standards.

The government made the decision last year, saying schools and parents had lost confidence.

New Zealand Principals' Federation President Whetu Cormick told TVNZ's Breakfast it will be a "year of oppourtunity" now that teachers no longer have to work with National Standards. 

"We can unlock and open our rich curriculum again and get children back to learning what they should be learning," Mr Cormick said. 

"The profession believes they don't need to be replaced at all. Prior to the introduction of National Standards we had a whole range of assessment tools which are still enforce in schools right now and they are used by teachers to help make their judgments.

"Those tools will continued to be used to inform our families twice a year in plain language as the previous government asked us to do around what their children are doing in reading, writing and mathematics as we have always done since the beginning of education. But now we are going to be back to focusing richly right into the arts, health and PE, technology and the social sciences. 

"We've have got nine years onwards the movement to narrow measures to untangle so we've got loads of young teachers who all they know is the National Standards environment, new principals who they all they know is the National Standards environment.

Mr Cormick said he is confident Education Minister Chris Hipkins will help teachers across the country "untangle this absolute mess we have had over this last nine years, a failed system from the US and the UK."

"The data that we have presented over the last nine years was actually a waste of data, a waste of time.

"We haven't actually seen the improvement that the previous ministers envisioned that we would have and in fact over the past three to four years, there was no improvement. There was around a one percent just below or above one percent so minimal improvement so obviously it was a failed system and Chris Hipkins has recognised this."

Related

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Sign.

One dead and five in hospital after fiery crash near Queenstown

00:40
2
He made the announcement at the Karaka yearling sale this afternoon.

Winston Peters announces a multi-million dollar all weather horse racing track is on the way

00:30
3
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

00:15
4
The Fed Express couldn't be stopped, defeating Marin Cilic in Melbourne.

Roger Federer becomes the first man to win 20 Grand Slams after five-set thriller to seal Australian Open title

5
Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Scorching temperatures here to stay, with Alexandra forecast to hit 35 degrees

00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 