University students, staff rescued in Southern Alps

Eight Otago University staff and students have been rescued from the Southern Alps.

The Rescue Coordination Centre says it received an alert from a personal locator beacon near the Huxley Forks Hut in North Otago at 9.45pm yesterday.

However, weather conditions were not safe for a helicopter, so a search and rescue team went in by foot.

The group was found at the Huxley River, about 1.5km from the hut early this morning.

Two women were slightly hypothermic and were treated by the search and rescue team.