 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


University of Otago testing new treatment aimed at preventing diabetes

share

Source:

NZN

The dahlia plant may have proved it is more than just a pretty face with researchers finding the garden flower could aid in the prevention treatment of diabetes.

Diabetes blood-sugar test

Source: 1 NEWS

The University of Otago study found an extract from a specific variety of dahlia considerably reduces blood-glucose levels in mice.

Researchers now want to begin the first human trial of the supplement and are looking for at least 20 men in the Wellington area, aged between 18 and 65, with early warning signs of diabetes, known as prediabetes.

University of Otago endocrinologist Jeremy Krebs says the product could help the 25 per cent of the adult population who have prediabetes.

"Seventy per cent of people with prediabetes will go on to develop diabetes at some time if they don't do anything about it. So it is a time when there is a chance to reverse the process," he said.

Dr Krebs said there had been no observed side effects from high doses or prolonged intake of dahlias, and it had been recognised as safe by the Australian Therapeutic Administration.

"It is a natural extract from an edible plant, so we can anticipate it to be very safe," he said.

Fellow researcher Dr Alexander Tups said if the extract was taken early enough, it could stop the onset of diabetes.

"It might be prescribed together with lifestyle interventions but possibly it may even stop the progression to diabetes if taken on its own," he said.

The product is still in the development stages but has already sparked interest from New Zealand and overseas pharmaceutical companies.

Those, who fit the criteria and are interested in participating, should contact the Endocrine, Diabetes and Research Centre at Wellington Hospital.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
This might be the spectacular sight you'll see in 2018.

A true 'Space Oddity' - Elon Musk launches Tesla with astronaut dummy into orbit

00:17
2
Allen Taylor had been trying to stop the kids picking on another child half their size.

'Come on you maggot' – Aussie youths attack news cameraman in violent rage

00:23
3
The transport agency has released a shortlist of nine routes, affecting 400 homes altogether.

Hundreds of homes in path of new motorway planned for State Highway One north of Wellington

4

Check the forecast in your region: Weekend washout in store for Auckland as Northland prepares for subtropical downpour

01:05
5
Ruud Kleinpaste says aerosol fly sprays are not the answer.

'Numbers that come in will be greatly reduced' – bug man's top tip on how to avoid summer fly invasion

03:29
Assil Russell spent two months in Kaeo, providing free care to those who need it.

'It is so sad that we see that in NZ' – charity dentist sees weekly DIY tooth extractions

"Hard working" New Zealanders are unable to afford the treatment, says Dr Assil Russell.


Check the forecast in your region: Weekend washout in store for Auckland as Northland prepares for subtropical downpour

Much of the country is set to get rained on in coming days. Will your region escape?

00:45
The rocket went soaring into space in style.

Blast off! Watch the thrilling moment powerful SpaceX rocket launches into space

With liftoff, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today.

04:37
Seven Sharp reporter Maiki Sherman looks at the different meanings of Waitangi for Maori and Pakeha.

What does Waitangi Day mean to Maori?

Seven Sharp reporter Maiki Sherman looks at the different meanings of Waitangi for Maori and Pakeha.

11:15
Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.

'It doesn't need to be complicated' – superstar food writer Nigella Lawson on keeping it simple

Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 