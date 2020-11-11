University of Otago to recruit stutterers for a major international study

A hunt's underway for 1000 New Zealanders with a very specific profile.

The University of Otago wants to recruit stutterers for a major international study.

Seven Sharp’s Carolyn Robinson met a Kiwi mum who's welcoming that news.

Laura Quin’s three children have end word disfluency.

"They cut off the ends of their words so they might say something like, ‘Can I bring-ing-ing something to school?'” Quin told Seven Sharp.

Just what causes that "bumpy talking" is at the heart of a significant international study that will hunt for the genes responsible for stuttering.

"My grandfather passed away before I was born, but he stuttered. And his son, my dad, stutters as well - he has quite a pronounced stammer.

"That doesn't just happen randomly. There must be a genetic link," Quin said.

Otago University's leading the New Zealand arm of the research and has found three candidates to study in the Quin children.

According to a speech therapist, 70 per cent of people who stutter will have a family member who stutters.

Well known stutterers include musician Ed Sheeran, actress Emily Blunt and US President-elect Joe Biden.