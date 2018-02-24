University of Otago Campus Cop shows students 'strong arm of the law'

Source:
Otago University students were challenged to a push-up competition by their local 'Campus Cop' John Woodhouse, on Friday afternoon.
Students and Residential Assistants set their best total of push-ups before Senior Constable Woodhouse took his turn.
The best attempt by a student was 43 push-ups.
Senior Constable Woodhouse won the event in good form, passing 50 push-ups.
The event had an underlying agenda of informing First Year students of Woodhouse's role at the university.
"I think it's important for them to realise there is a Campus Constable, and he's there for them - there to make them safe." Woodhouse said.
Woodhouse said his purpose is to introduce himself to the students and let them realise there's a "strong arm to the law behind the soft face of policing".
