TODAY |

University lecturer says ghost writing so common half of international students in their class have failed

Paul Hobbs
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Paul Hobbs
Auckland
Education

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    There are claims universities are turning a blind eye to the problem for the millions of dollars international students pump into their bottom line. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Paul Hobbs
    Auckland
    Education
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:07
    The Government recently announced a funding boost for the ambulance service, but not full funding as requested.
    Ardern calls Bridges 'brazen' for criticising lack of St John funding after he 'didn’t seek to resolve issue'
    2
    Destiny’s Brian Tamaki is taking on the Government over the controversial Man Up programme he wants in prisons.
    Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki to launch political party tomorrow
    3
    Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
    4
    The Privacy Commission has warned landlords that they shouldn't be collecting information which could be used to discriminate against potential tenants - but most do.
    Many rental agencies may be breaching Privacy Act according to new guidelines on tenant applications
    5
    The image shows the pair dressed in blue at their London home, Clarence House.
    Queensland man who claims he's the love child of Charles and Camilla loses employment battle
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    02:18
    Jane Stevens is calling for the PM to step in and provide mediation in her ongoing dispute with Waikato DHB.

    Mum of mental health patient Nicky Stevens, who died while in care, has positive meeting with 'sincere' Jacinda Ardern
    Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell

    Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell cleared of bullying allegations
    The Speaker says “a threat to the safety of woman” has now been removed.

    Parliamentary service staff member stood down over historical assault allegation

    00:25
    The prime minister says regardless of their decision the Government needs to ensure Parliament is a "safe place to work".

    Speaker taking 'appropriate steps' over claim a rapist is working at Parliament - Jacinda Ardern