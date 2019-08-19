TODAY |

University graduate turned builder encouraging other Pasifika people to get into trade careers

A builder with a Bachelor of Arts degree is encouraging other young Pasifika men and women to take up trade after successfully making the transition himself.

Cedric Folaumoetu'I has a degree in criminology and was considering post graduate study before deciding that becoming a builder was financially a better choice.

"I was working for the Ministry of Social Development as a case manager for WINZ and the maximum salary I could be earning wasn’t enough to sustain myself and have a family of my own," the 31-year-old says.

"I have a thing for helping people and it wasn’t till I came to trades that I realised that I can still do that in trades as well as teach others to pursue a career in trade."

After starting his apprenticeship in 2015, the Auckland builder has gone on to become the first Pacific Islander to win this year’s NZ Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge in Christchurch.

Tagata Pasifika sat down and spoke with the builder who’s encouraging more Pacific people to get into trades.

Watch the full story above.
 

Cedric Folaumoetu'I has a degree in criminology and worked for the MSD before he decided to get into trade. Source: Tagata Pasifika
