University of Canterbury community 'devastated' after female student dies from meningococcal disease

A University of Canterbury student has died from meningococcal disease.

University of Canterbury Source: Wikimedia Commons - Greg O'Beirne

Today the university released a statement about the student's death.

"The UC community is devastated at the tragic loss of one of our undergraduate engineering students. We offer our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends and loved ones.



"The student’s flatmates, friends and whānau are being supported by UC’s pastoral care team."

Canterbury District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Ramon Pink confirmed that a young female student died today.

"The community and public health team has identified those contacts who require antibiotics to prevent them developing meningococcal disease," Dr Pink says.