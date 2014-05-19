TODAY |

University of Canterbury community 'devastated' after female student dies from meningococcal disease

Source:  1 NEWS

A University of Canterbury student has died from meningococcal disease.

University of Canterbury Source: Wikimedia Commons - Greg O'Beirne

Today the university released a statement about the student's death.

"The UC community is devastated at the tragic loss of one of our undergraduate engineering students. We offer our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends and loved ones.

"The student’s flatmates, friends and whānau are being supported by UC’s pastoral care team."

Canterbury District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Ramon Pink confirmed that a young female student died today.

"The community and public health team has identified those contacts who require antibiotics to prevent them developing meningococcal disease," Dr Pink says.

Dr Pink went on to say the disease is spread by close contact and there is no risk to the public.

New Zealand
Health
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Stargazers across NZ have another chance tonight to view bead-like string of satellites
2
Kelsey Waghorn shares touching video of herself walking, as recovery from White Island eruption injuries continues
3
Steven Adams reveals close family connection with Israel Adesanya - 'He's my elder'
4
Deontay Wilder agrees ring entrance costume the cause for his defeat, also 'hurt' by trainer who threw in towel
5
DOC confiscates tourist's drone after frustrated hikers nail it with a stone
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:22

Jevan Goulter apologises to TV host for 'disgusting' comments, says he's resigned from Vision NZ role

Fourth person from Diamond Princess dies from coronavirus, evacuee to Australia infected

Concerns over secret fisheries donations to NZ First Foundation

Green Party candidate makes pointed dig at 'arbitrary' voting age while celebrating 18th birthday