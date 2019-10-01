University of Auckland student tests positive for Covid-19

A University of Auckland student has been confirmed as one of the country's positive Covid-19 cases.

Source: 1 NEWS

They are believed to be part of the Americold cluster in Auckland and the risk to other Auckland University staff and students is likely to be low, according to the Vice-Chancellor.

The student has not been attending classes on campus since the end of July and doesn't live in student accomodation, Vice Chancellor Dawn Freshwater said.

"Safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance and we will be closely following the guidance of the Ministries of Health and Education," she said.