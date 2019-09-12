University of Auckland rates in top 15 per cent of schools around the world, according to new ranking

The University of Auckland has come in at 179th equal on the list of the world's top universities.

The university was tied with the University of California, Santa Cruz, Korea University, and the Queensland University of Technology.



The Times Higher Education international rankings, released today, compiled a list of 1396 universities from around the world.

Auckland University vice-chancellor Stuart McCutcheon said in a statement he is happy with the result that sees the institution come in ahead of all other New Zealand universities.

"In an increasingly global environment I am pleased that we rate well in international outlook. This reflects our growth in international students and the proportion of our publications with international co-authors," he said.