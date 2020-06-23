University of Auckland ranks among world's top unis for first time since 2011

The University of Auckland is the only New Zealand university to make it into a list of the world's top 150 facilities, and it's the first time it's made the cut since 2011.

University of Auckland Source: istock.com

The university was tied for 147th place, alongside the University of Rochester in the US, in the latest Time Higher Education (THE) rankings.

It jumped up 32 places from last year's rankings and is the only Kiwi university to make it into the top 150 worldwide this year.

"We know the excellence of the teaching, learning and research that is carried out at this university, and it is very gratifying to have it endorsed by the Times Higher Education ranking system," vice chancellor Dawn Freshwater says.

However THE chief knowledge officer Phil Baty says Covid-19 could be putting it at risk.

Travel restrictions worldwide have blocked international students from heading to their chosen universities.

In New Zealand, only citizens and permanent residents are allowed in; the National Party has pushed for the border to re-open to international students too.

"With the backdrop of Covid-19, well-established higher education systems could be under threat as they face the very real risk of losing significant international student talent, and the fees that they bring," Mr Baty says.

"In the longer term, possibly permanent shifts in the global flow of academic talent that has traditionally fuelled elite institutions could create real challenges."