University of Auckland moves all exams to online for rest of 2021, despite alert level change

The University of Auckland has today announced it’s made the decision to hold all exams online for the remainder of the year.

As Auckland’s Covid-19 Alert Level 2 restrictions came to and end at midday today, the University made the announcement saying students and staff needed clarity.

“Clarity and predictability are important for both students and staff in preparing for examinations and tests,” a spokesperson said.

“Examinations in Semester One, Quarter One and Quarter Two will be held online, regardless of the alert level.

“We also want to ensure that there is fairness across time, so that future alert level changes do not disadvantage some courses over others. We have therefore made the decision to extend our position on exams to include Semester Two.

"Examinations in Semester Two, Quarter Three and Quarter Four will be held online, regardless of alert level.

“Exceptions will still apply, particularly for courses requiring professional accreditation, and students in these courses will be informed well in advance about the mode of their examinations.”

Supervised tests will be held on campus if the University is at Alert Level 1.