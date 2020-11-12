University of Auckland to hold exams online tomorrow due to community Covid-19 case

The University of Auckland will hold exams scheduled to run at its central city campuses online tomorrow due to restrictions imposed on the city from today's community Covid-19 case.

The university released a statement this evening.

"The university confirms that all examinations scheduled to be held tomorrow, Friday 13 November, on our central Auckland campuses (City, Grafton, Newmarket and Epsom) will be held online instead.

"Scheduled start times remain the same, but the online exams will run for an additional 30 minutes to allow for reading time and for starting and submitting your assessment."

At this stage the university says "these arrangements apply only to exams on Friday 13 November".

It comes as Auckland CBD workers have been asked to work from home if possible as investigations continue into the source of the mystery Covid-19 case.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement this afternoon from Parliament.

"We are asking staff who work in Auckland CBD to work from home wherever possible. Those who can’t, please use masks."

He says genome sequencing on the case is taking place and any more updates and decisions on alert levels will be made tomorrow afternoon.

It comes as Auckland's latest community case of Covid-19 went to work in a customer-facing role at a clothing store after becoming unwell and while awaiting tests results.

Ministry of Health Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says the woman became symptomatic on November 9, was tested on the 10th of November and went to work on the 11th of November despite being asked to self-isolate.

She called her boss to let them know she was ill and had been tested for Covid-19 so couldn't come into work. However, after the conversation she went to work the next day while awaiting results and wore a mask for the duration of their shift.

She tested positive for Covid-19 the next day.

Hipkins had a message for employees and employers at the 5pm briefing this afternoon.

"Our advice to everyone is if you are feeling sick stay home and please be good employers and make sure your staff say home if sick."

When asked for his opinion on what had taken place he said, "it’s a disappointing situation."

The new mystery community case is an AUT student who became symptomatic on November 9 and was tested the next day.

She worked at the A-Z Collection store at 61 High Street from November 8 till November 11.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield this afternoon said the case means anyone recently connected with two Auckland locations will need to get tested and self-isolate.

"At this time as a very precautionary measure we are asking people who visited A-Z Collection at 61 High Street and/or who is a resident at or a visitor to the Vincent Residency at 106 Vincent St in central Auckland to seek a Covid-19 test and self-isolate until results come back.

"Dates of interest are anyone who has visited those two locations, or who live at the residence, are from Saturday, November 7, to today, Thursday, November 12," Bloomfield said.